DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North.

When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters of the property.

The deputy contacted the prosecutor’s officer and obtained a search warrant for the property.

During the search warrant, 318 live animals were seized from the property alongside 24 dead animals and 23 that were euthanized on the scene.

A report from police states that the animals were malnourished and without food and little water available.

The deputy was assisted by Decatur County Deputies, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMA, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County/Greensburg Animal Control, and Decatur County Board of Health.

Assisting with the care, feeding, and seizing of the animals were Triple-R Equine Rescue, the Metz Brothers Farm, Soy Processors, Standard Fertilizer, and the Mike Colson Family.

Criminal charges for this case are currently pending.