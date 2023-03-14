INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis men are accused of flying into the Indianapolis airport with 10 or more pounds of marijuana stowed away in their luggage.

Joel Shavers and Keenan Thomas both face one count of dealing marijuana in at least 10 pounds, a Level 5 felony in the state of Indiana.

Keith Williams also faces one count of dealing marijuana as a Level 5 felony, but was also charged with dealing in a scheduled one controlled substance, a Level 2 felony, due to psilocybin mushrooms also being found in his luggage.

According to court records, both Shavers and Thomas flew back to Indianapolis from San Francisco with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana smuggled in their luggage.

Shavers was caught on Feb. 27 after a police K9 sniffed out the drugs in his luggage. Police claim Shavers had 18 pounds of marijuana in his luggage along with another 10.5 grams in his backpack.

On March 3, a K9 officer again signaled to its handlers of the presence of drugs in a bag on the luggage carousel. This bag reportedly belonged to Thomas and was found to have 10 pounds of marijuana within.

Five days later, on March 8, officers searched a bag belonging to Williams who had returned to Indianapolis from Los Angeles. Williams reportedly had 11 pounds of marijuana, one pound of mushrooms and 94 THC vapes in his luggage.

Between the three busts, law enforcement confiscated nearly 40 pounds of marijuana that the men had attempted to smuggle into Indiana, where marijuana remains illegal despite mounting public support.

