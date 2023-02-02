INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.

State police report that the trooper chased the red Hyundai for several miles through city streets before the vehicle came to a stop in an alley near 39th Street and Rockwood Avenue.

Booking photo of Anthony Hayes

State police said that one male and two females fled from the vehicle while a second male climbed out of the car and laid on the ground, giving himself up. Troopers ended up catching all three suspects who attempted to flee through the neighborhood.

The driver was identified by state police as Anthony Hayes, 53, who was wanted on several warrants out of Marion and Hamilton counties for theft and resisting law enforcement. Hayes now faces additional charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police identified the other three suspects who were arrested as Douglas Jones Jr., 33: Brittney Jones, 36, and Taryn Saxton, 32.

According to state police, Douglas Jones Jr. was also wanted on warrants out of Marion County for theft and driving while suspended. He faces no new additional charges.

Brittney Jones faces charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saxton faces a charge of resisting law enforcement.