INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say four men conspired to bring dozens of guns into Indianapolis communities.

The men face charges in connection with the conspiracy, which caught the attention of local and federal agencies. Investigators said the men stole 200 guns from an Indianapolis-area shipping company.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will discuss the operation during a 10:30 a.m. news conference Friday.