INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other.

“It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said officers were called to the 700 block of King Avenue. That’s where police found an adult male, who was shot, outside. Police say he died at the scene.

At this time, police have not released information on a suspect and continue to encourage community members to reach out with any information.

“I would encourage anybody, if you were in this area before the 2 p.m. mark or after 2 p.m. and you saw something, please give our homicide investigators a call,” said Young.

The deadly shooting was the latest in a series of others, stemming from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, police said 21-year-old Robert McCullum was found shot in the parking lot of a gas station along East 38th street. Police said he died at the scene, while another person was also hurt.

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, IMPD said two men were shot on Hillside Avenue, near 25th and Keystone. Police said one man was found dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Later Thursday night, police confirmed that person died at the hospital.

At the scene on King Avenue, Young expressed the frustration in seeing people resort to gun violence to solve problems.

“Folks have got to learn how to resolve conflict resolution without picking up a firearm and hurting someone,” he said. “We’ve got peacemakers, we’ve got life coaches, and all those things. We’ve seen a progression, and all those things are working, we just wish that we were able to reach those folks before we turn to gun violence.”

The city continues to push its multi-million dollar violence reduction strategy.

Also Thursday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city’s latest round of Elevation Grants. More than $8.6 million will go to three grassroots organizations to help support their mission in addressing root causes to violence in the city.

During his remarks Thursday, Mayor Hogsett also said the continued support for similar organizations and investments, like new technology, to IMPD have shown results in reduced gun violence. Officials confirmed the city’s homicide count still remains lower than last year.

As police continue to investigate these shootings, they’re also calling on communities to come together and forward with information to help hold those responsible accountable.

“We just ask that the community continue to stand with us,” said Young.

As always, if you have any information about any of these shootings contact IMPD. That information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.