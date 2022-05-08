IMPD Detectives are investigating a string of overnight shootings that sent four people to area hospitals.

The first shooting occurred in the 8100 block of Cherington Drive near U.S. 31 and East Stop 11 Road in Perry Township at around 2:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was found to be awake and breathing with injuries from gunshots.

The next call came in just before 2:30 a.m. when IMPD officers responded to the 800 block of North Shortridge Road on Indy’s east side.

Officers say an adult victim was located and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

At around 3:00 a.m., two more victims showed up at Eskenzai Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD has not shared where the shooting took place.