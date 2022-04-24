INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female victims on the street with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

A man was rushed to the hospital just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after being shot in the 4000 block of Alsace Place. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street unresponsive. Medics provided CPR and rushed the victim to Eskenzai Hospital and was pronounced dead after arriving.

A fourth victim is in critical condition after a shooting at the Budget 8 Inn in the 6800 block of East 21st Street. Officers heard gunshots just after 1:30 a.m. and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside of the rooms on the property. He was shortly taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition at this time.

IMPD is asking anyone who has information regarding the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.