INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday.

The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

The second incident occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Tacoma Avenue. Police were called to the area on report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located one male victim “awake and breathing”. Police say the man was talking along Brookside Avenue before he was shot. The man told police a car pulled up at his location, shot him in the leg, and then drove off.

The third incident occurred just before 6 a.m. in the area of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and South Lindwood Ave. Police were called to the area on report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in stable condition.

These are ongoing investigations by IMPD. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.