AVON, Ind. — At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriffs Department and Avon Police Department received a report about an incident involving four individuals who reportedly pointed a gun at children as they were riding a school bus, just north of Avon.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short vehicle pursuit before the suspect vehicle crashed and the suspects began to flee on foot towards the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Dan Jones Road.

One of the four suspects was captured on foot, however, the other three fled eastbound in the direction of Satori Flats apartment complex.

Shortly after, Avon School Police officers located the three remaining suspects within the apartment complex and made apprehension.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.