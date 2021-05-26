4-year-old, 14-year-old shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting involving gunfire that came from outside a home on the city’s northeast side early Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m., when Indianapolis police were sent on a shots fired run to the 9700 block of E. 42nd St. When they arrived, they were flagged down by civilians, who led them to the residence where two young gunshot victims were found.

Struck and wounded by gunfire was a four year old, who was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition. That child was shot in the leg. Also shot was a 14 year old, who suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the gunfire came into the residence from outside. They report no leads on a suspect or suspects.