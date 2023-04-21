LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five people — including a 15-year-old — were arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Lafayette in January.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 1 in the 800 block of North 7th Street, where Anthony Holdbrook was found shot. Holdbrook was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Court documents state that police found $100 in cash and a gun near Holdbrook’s body. Investigators also discovered text and social media messages indicating Holdbrook was involved in a deal to trade a firearm for another gun and cash, per court records.

Lafayette police said their investigation led them to Kokomo. With help from the Kokomo Police Department, detectives were able to identify five individuals that fled the murder scene in a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible, police explained.

Arrest warrants were issued for Amarion Alsup, Dimanione Lovelace, Bailey Hensley, Shae Martin and a 15-year-old boy for murder and other charges.

On April 14, Lafayette police worked with Kokomo police to apprehend Alsup, Lovelace and the 15-year-old. Police took Hensley into custody in Frankfort on April 18. On April 20, US Marshals helped arrest Martin in Lansing, Michigan.