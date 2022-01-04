Police: Stolen vehicle hits Noblesville home following chase; 5 taken into custody, including several teens

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Five people — including several teenagers — were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen car was driven into a Noblesville home following a police chase, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

At about 2:15 a.m., Noblesville police were called to the Deer Path subdivision swimming pool parking lot at 12109 Wolf Run Rd. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a black 2018 Infinity QX6 occupied by several individuals. As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, according to NPD.

Police pursued the vehicle for several minutes before the vehicle hit tire-deflation devices deployed by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a home in the 1500 block of Millwood Drive.

NPD said two female passengers were taken into custody immediately, while three males fled the scene. Officers quickly apprehended one of the males not far from the vehicle, and NPD’s K-9 & drone units later found the other two males.

One of the suspects — later identified as 18-year-old Rylan R. Brown, of Noblesville — was taken to Riverview Health for injuries sustained from K-9 apprehension as well as the crash, police said. A 17-year-old female passenger was also taken to Riverview Health for injuries suffered in the crash. Both were treated for minor injuries and released.

Nobesville police said the home that was struck sustained minimal damage, and no residents were injured in the incident.

Police added that a records check revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen on December 29 of 2021 from the 10600 block of Winghaven Drive in Noblesville.

All three males — each from Noblesville — face preliminary charges.

Brown is facing a misdemeanor resisting law enforcement charge and was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

A 17-year-old is facing a felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle charge, as well as a misdemeanor resisting law enforcement charge. He was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A 13-year-old was also charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was released to his parents.