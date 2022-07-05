INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth of July fireworks were followed by shots fired across Indianapolis, injuring at least five people in the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5.

12:33 a.m. – 34th and Moller

Police were first called to the 34th and Moller area for a report of a person shot at around 12:33 a.m.

According to IMPD, a male was shot four times with his own gun after two other males took it from him. Police say the victim was shot twice in the leg and twice in the arm.

Police are looking for a blue or black Dodge Challenger or Charger in connection to the shooting.

They believe the victim and suspects knew each other. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

12:35 a.m. – Eugene Street

A 17-year-old was also seriously hurt after IMPD says he was hit by a stray bullet in the 800 block of Eugene Street at 12:35 a.m.

“We do know guns were fired here in the street, and he apparently was in the crossfire in between the guns and got hit by a stray bullet,” said Kerry Buckner, IMPD’s Nightwatch commander.

Police say the teen was last said to be in serious condition.

3:36 a.m. – E. Thompson Road

One person is in critical condition following a shooting on E. Thompson Road, just east of S. East Street on the south side.

The shooting happened at the Cross Road Apartments.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

4:20 a.m. – S. Oxford Street

Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of S. Oxford Street around 4:20 a.m.

One person is described as being in serious condition but stable.

Walk-in victim

Eskenazi Hospital also reported a walk-in shooting victim. One person was treated for a gunshot wound around 12:18 a.m.

IMPD says the victim is awake and breathing.

Three people, including an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were also injured on Monday (actual July 4 holiday) when someone fired at a cookout near E. 38th Street and N. Arlington Avenue.