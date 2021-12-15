6 arrested in meth lab bust in Columbus; Police retrieve firearms, drugs from home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are facing charges in connection to police finding a methamphetamine lab inside a Columbus home.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of S. Brooks Street Tuesday evening. The warrant was part of a Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) investigation into weapons and illegal narcotics.

Officers found several firearms, a meth lab, 73 grams of meth, and drug paraphernalia. One of the firearms had a serial number removed.

Six people were taken into custody on preliminary charges:

Matthew J. Havidic, 58: Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Randall W. Garris, 50: Visiting a common nuisance, warrant

Angel D. Sanders, 45: Visiting a common nuisance

Darlene A. Jenkins, 56, Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance

Jason L. Fields, 43, Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance

Joshua V. Dewey, 40: Dealing in methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial Number, maintaining a common nuisance

Dewey was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and will be transferred to the Bartholomew County Jail upon his discharge. The other five suspects went straight to the jail.

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.