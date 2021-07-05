6 people dead as police investigate more than a dozen shootings during holiday weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple shootings marked a violent holiday weekend around Indianapolis, with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responding to more than a dozen reported shootings since Friday.

The violence included six homicides, with the most recent one reported shortly after Sunday’s fireworks downtown.

Around 10:40 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 700 block of E. Georgia Street, a little over a mile from where thousands gathered to watch the downtown fireworks display.

Officers located two people in the parking lot with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police say the first victim, a woman, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

The second victim, a man, was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He died from his wounds.

IMPD said a vehicle pulled into the parking lot where the victims were involved in July 4th festivities. Someone stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire before leaving. Police weren’t sure if the shooting wasn’t targeted or random.

Other incidents from the holiday weekend included a Friday shooting outside an east side business at 38th Street and Post Road. It happened just before 5 p.m. Two women were shot; police said 22-year-old Ariana Holston was killed. Holston was pregnant, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The other woman survived.

Police said a man died in a shooting at 30th and Sherman Drive Friday night. Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 34-year-old Kyle Scott-Neville, who died at an area hospital.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police found 22-year-old Dennis Riley shot in the 2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court. Officers said a man was found shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene; the coroner’s office identified him as 65-year-old Michael McDowell. Police made an arrest in that case.

In Lawrence, officers were called to an apartment in the 4200 block of Bridle Lane, where they found 20-year-old Jamarvyan Brewer had been shot. He died at an area hospital.

Police questioned and released a 19-year-old in the case and said a charging decision would come from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The homicides weren’t the only incidents police responded to over the holiday weekend.

Officers were called to Castleton Square Mall around 7 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting inside the mall. The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, police investigated a shooting in the 1800 block of North Berwick Avenue. A man was seriously injured in that incident, police said.

On Sunday and Monday, police investigated six non-fatal shootings, including an incident in which two people were shot near the Lafayette Square Mall. Both were in critical condition, police said. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a person was shot in the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue. The individual was said to be in good condition, according to IMPD.

Another shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at 115 North Pennsylvania. IMPD said the victim was in serious condition.

On Monday, two women were shot near the canal around 12:30 a.m. Police said officers patrolling nearby heard gunshots and responded to 300 E. Walnut St. where they found the victims. Both were in good condition and a suspect was detained at the scene, police said.

Another Monday shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Moon Court around 2:30 a.m. It appeared someone was hit by a stray bullet as a result of a ricochet. The individual was in good condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the cases should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).