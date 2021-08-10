63-year-old dead, 2 others wounded after violent night on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 63-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

That killing took place during a violent four hours Monday night, during which two others were wounded in shootings near the same neighborhood.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to 63-year-old Kenneth Harper being murdered along 2800 Brookside Avenue. That killing took place just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Forty minutes earlier, just over a mile away on Tuxedo, another man was shot and wounded.

A few hours later, a third man showed up to his family’s home on Dearborn in critical condition after being shot somewhere in the same neighborhood.

Unfortunately, the neighborhood south of Brookside along Rural is no stranger to violence this year.

“It’s pretty frustrating it just continues to happen,” said Kristan Bowman.

Bowman doesn’t know any of those three victims, but her 45-year-old dad Billy Bowman died in a shooting near 10th and Tuxedo in February.

Family provided photo of Billy Bowman

“It’s the normal day-to-day stuff that’s the hardest. The conversations you miss out on,” said Bowman.

Bowman still gets emotional remembering her father. She’s frustrated no one has been held accountable for the death and she’s not alone.

“We want answers. We’re ready for it to be over,” said Bowman.

A map highlighting all the homicides in Indianapolis this year shows six previous killings this year within a mile and a half of the Brookside murder.

On March 31st, 26-year-old Shaun White was killed in the 2800 block of east 13th Street.

On April 14th, 22-year-old Demetri Swann was murdered near 9th and Tuxedo.

On June 25th, 49-year-old Alfredo Noriega Banda was killed on E. Michigan.

On July 21st, 39-year-old Norman Rogers was shot to death on N. Rural.

On July 24th, 40-year-old David Woodard was murdered in the 2700 block of E. Michigan.

Half of those cases remain unsolved, including Bowman’s case.

“The community continues to be scared. They’re scared to talk or live in their community. It’s not fair to anyone,” said Bowman.

In addition to homicides, non-fatal shootings are also a problem on the near east side. In June, a 61-year-old man was shot in the arm walking on Brookside Avenue with his wife.

Police continue to stress they need the public’s help to stop the violence and Bowman wholeheartedly agrees.

“Our officers can’t do it alone. We have to have community collaboration to hold those accountable who turn to gun violence,” said IMPD officer William Young.

“It’s definitely time that people speak up and take back their neighborhood and the streets they’re raising their children on,” said Bowman.

The murder on Brookside also reflects another violent trend.

So far this year, there have been 15 homicides involving victims 60 years or older. That number is a dramatic increase over the last two years.