INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information on a suspected arson from October.

The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are investigating a fire at the Center Point Apartment Homes at 6710 Hollow Run Drive. Investigators say the October 14 fire is suspected to be arson.

Courtesy: Wayne Township Fire Department

Investigators are looking for a person who was seen on surveillance camera and is believed to connected to the fire. He’s described as an approximately 6′ tall male that is 18-25 years old.

The Indiana Arson & Crime Association is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers of Indiana is also offering up $1,000.

If you have any information, please call 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-382-4628. You can also go online at CrimeTips.org.