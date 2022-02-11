INDIANAPOLIS — Seven teenagers are facing criminal charges following a series of armed robberies targeting cellphone stores across Indianapolis.

Storming into cellphone stores with guns drawn, often forcing customers and employees onto the floor, police claim seven males began robbing cellphone stores in November and December of last year.

In at least one robbery, a gun was allegedly pointed at a 2-year-old child in a terrifying and potentially deadly act of violence.

“Common sense will tell you when people go into stores with guns, it’s such a volatile ending that could occur,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

The last in the series of robberies took place at an AT&T store on South Emerson Avenue. By that time, police had the suspects under surveillance.

Booking photo of D’Maurah Bryant

IMPD detectives arrested 19-year-old Robdarius Williams, 18-year-old Quintez Tucker Jr., 18-year-old Gregory Clifton, 17-year-old Labaron Ferguson and 16-year-old Darrelle Risper for their alleged role in a robbery at the AT&T store on Emerson Ave.

Tucker was released onto pretrial monitoring after bond was posted. Tucker was arrested again on January 12 after being charged for his alleged role in additional robberies allegedly committed before being arrested on December 3.

In addition, 16-year-old Evan Bannon was arrested on January 12 on a warrant in connection to two robberies, and 19-year-old D’Maurah Bryant is currently wanted for a warrant in connection to one of the robberies.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bryant.

A 42-page affidavit claims the suspects were connected to at least nine robberies. In addition to one case in Fishers, the cases in Indianapolis include:

• November 16 – 4850 Southport Rd. – AT&T Robbery

• November 18 – 4060 Pendleton Way – T-Mobile Attempted Robbery

• November 23 – 1950 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. – Verizon Robbery

• November 26 – 1560 E 86th St. – T-Mobile Robbery

• November 29 – 11725 Fox Rd. – T-Mobile Robbery

• December 1 – 1155 E Stop 11 Rd. – T-Mobile Robbery

• December 1 – 6929 W. 38th St. – T-Mobile Robbery

• December 3 – 8855 S. Emerson Ave. – AT&T

Court records claim the suspects focused on stealing i-Phones, often walking away with large bags of phones valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

“At the end of the day, it’s good police work to get these individuals off the streets,” said Stewart. “The main goal is to hold those people accountable for their actions.”

Police hope the case also serves as a warning to other potential thieves.

“The big picture is we will find you and hold you accountable to the full extent of the law, so at the end of the day, we ask you don’t do it,” said Stewart.

All seven suspects, including the three juveniles, are facing charges in adult court.