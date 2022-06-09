INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Ave.

According to a preliminary investigation, six vehicles were stopped at the light northbound at the intersection. A seventh vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck one of the vehicles that was stopped. This then resulted in a chain reaction, causing damage to all seven vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that was first struck, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital and is said to be in serious condition. The adult female driver of the Lincoln, the striking vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, as is standard in a crash that results in seriously bodily injuries or is fatal.

According to the police, the driver of the striking vehicle was released pending further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.