7-year-old girl killed, father shot while sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago

UPDATE:

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after being identified as one of the perpetrators responsible for the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on April 18, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 7-year-old girl was shot to death and her father wounded while they sat at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago on Sunday.

The incident is believed to be a targeted gang-related shooting, Chicago police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in Chicago’s Homan Square.

Chicago police put the wounded girl in a squad car and administered CPR while she was transported to John H. Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The father, Janate Adams, was transported by Chicago Fire paramedics to the same hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The 7-year-old girl was identified by family members as Jaslyn Adams. Family members say Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School and loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

She also loved McDonald’s. Jaslyn lived with her mother, but visited with her dad, and the two would always go to McDonald’s to spend time together, the family said.

Jaslyn was shot six times, according to community activist Andrew Holmes. He held a press conference shortly after the shooting urging anyone with information to contact the authorities.

“If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s to eat? You pumped six bullets into that baby,” he said. “It don’t make you a man, or a gangster. Something is wrong with you.”

Jaslyn’s grandmother told WGN that her son called her after the shooting. “They shot my baby,” he said.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings.

“My baby taking it so hard right now,” said Tawny McMullen, Jaslyn’s aunt. “My 8-year-old baby says she doesn’t even want to go out and play because she scared she’s gonna get shot.

“It’s got to stop.”