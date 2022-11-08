LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old Lafayette man died from injuries he suffered during a “physical altercation” on Oct. 31, the Lafayette Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened outside the man’s home in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue.

The man — identified as Mark Belange — was injured during the altercation and died of those injuries on Nov. 5, per LPD.

His death was ruled a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.