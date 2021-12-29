Shooting of 78-year-old woman among 4 homicides investigated overnight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis families are grieving after a series of shootings left four people dead across the city.

The four people who lost their lives range in age from a 17-years-old to a 78-year-old woman who was shot to death following a dispute between family members.

Just before one o’clock in the morning, police were called to Bolton avenue and found the 78-year-old woman dead inside a home.

The victim’s family said she was killed playing the role of peacemaker within her family.

“Grandkids were arguing with each other and my mom would always get in the middle and say, ‘Alright now,’” said the victim’s daughter Tonya Cushenberry.

Tonya believes her mother, Doris Bell, was killed on accident after she stepped in the middle of that argument.

“She was innocent. My mom didn’t deserve this at all and now a piece of my heart is gone,” said Cushenberry.

“She’s not here because of negligence of a gun,” said another daughter, LaRhonda Hankins.

IMPD confirms everyone involved in Doris’s death was detained but later released while the case is reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

Police encourage everyone to be careful handling weapons.

“We are asking that they be cognizant about firearms safety,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Family approved picture of Doris Bell

Three hours later police were called to another homicide near 39th and Keystone where police said a man crashed a car into a building while suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Late Tuesday night, two people were killed, including 17-year-old Jaivin Hoskin, at an apartment complex on Rue De Margot drive near 71st and Michigan.

Doris’s family just wishes the killings would stop because the pain of losing loved ones is traumatizing so many families.

“My heart is shattered. It used to be whole,” said Cushenberry. “Every day when I got up I knew I had her to call and talk to, no matter how I felt, and now that’s gone.”

The four killings bring the total number of homicides this year in Indianapolis to 268.

Anyone with information about the Bolton incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@Indy.Gov

Anyone with information about the Keystone incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the double homicide on the Rue De Margot Drive incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@Indy.Gov.