INDIANAPOLIS — In what’s being called one of the most violent weekends of 2022 so far, eight people were killed in a series of shootings from Friday evening to Sunday across Indianapolis.

In total, there were 15 shootings including what appears to be a double homicide-suicide with three people dead following a standoff on the west side.

Graphic showing locations of shootings from April 22-24

Friday – 1 shot, 1 killed in 2 separate shootings

The weekend violence began around 5:20 p.m. Friday when police on the near west side investigated a fatal shooting in the 3330 block of W. St. Clair Street.

IMPD says a man found at that location was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds shortly after he arrived.

Another person was shot around 11:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Della Street on the northeast side. There is limited information, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Saturday – 1 killed, 5 shot in 6 separate shootings

The first shooting on Saturday IMPD responded to happened about 1:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Girls School Road. That’s on Indy’s west side. Police did not release any information on the victim.

Just minutes later, someone was shot in the 1400 block of Orange Street. The shooting left the victim in critical condition.

College Ave. shooting

Emerson Ave. shooting

Saturday’s only deadly shooting happened in a business at 1957 N. College Avenue around 7:40 p.m. A man who was shot was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD also investigated a double shooting at 38th and Emerson Avenue. One victim was stable and the other critical at last check.

We have limited information on the two other other Saturday shootings: One person was shot on 32nd Street, and another shooting victim was a walk-in patient at IU Health Methodist just before 9 p.m.

Sunday – 6 killed, 6 shot in 7 separate incidents

Sunday was the deadliest day of the weekend with six people killed in three separate shootings.

The first deadly shooting was in the 4000 block of Alsace Place (near 42nd and Franklin Road). Police say a male was found shot there around 1:25 a.m. and died shortly afterwards at the hospital.

A man and a woman were then killed in a shooting on Stratford Court on the northeast side. That’s near 42nd and Post. Just after 6:30 a.m., police found the man and woman outside of a residence in that area. Medics pronounced them both deceased at the scene.

An additional three people were found dead when a police standoff ended in tragedy on the west side. According to investigators, a shots fired report in the 1700 block of Countryside Drive turned into a standoff when a man with a gun approached officers and then ran into a home and refused to come out.

The standoff, which started around 2:30 p.m., lasted for more than four hours before police were able to make entry and find two males and one female inside — all dead from gunshot wounds. It’s believed one of the men shot the other man and the woman and then himself.

“No shots were fired by IMPD officers during the incident. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the subject inside of the home, IMPD officers made entry and did locate three deceased people inside the home,” IMPD’s public information officer Grace Sibley.

There were four other non-deadly shootings: two people shot near E. Westfield Blvd. and Guilford Avenue; one person shot at the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st Street; one person shot on Hillside Avenue; and two people shot at German Church Road and Wismar Drive.

What IMPD is saying

IMPD released a statement about the violent weekend, which said in part:

“We recognize the impact this weekend’s violence has on victims, their families, our community, and the officers who responded to these tragic incidents. As a community, are better than resorting to violence to resolve conflict or committing unprovoked acts of violence. We must be better, for our families, our community and our future. But we cannot do it alone. Police cannot do it alone. Police cannot do it alone. It will take each one of us, working together to stop this senseless violence.”

There have been 68 homicides so far this year in Indianapolis. At this time last year, the homicide total was up to 79.

As of Monday morning, no arrest has been made in any of the 15 incidents. Police ask the community to contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).