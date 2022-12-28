The scene on E. Washington Street where a child was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive.

Police believe the gunshot came from outside and struck the girl.

Police said the child was in stable condition and has been taken to an area hospital.

There is no possible suspect information at this time, police said.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates