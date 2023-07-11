INDIANAPOLIS – In an all too familiar scene, Hoosiers are coming out to honor a fallen law enforcement officer.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm was killed Monday when police say Durm was attacked by an inmate during an escape attempt.

To honor Deputy Durm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has put a recreation of his jail van in front of the Criminal Justice Center.

Less than 24 hours later, the hood of the van was filled with flowers and notes, but also more personal items. A Lawrence North High School class of 1980 hat, a Budweiser beer and golf clubs had all been added to the memorial.

Anyone from strangers, to acquaintances to friends and family came to honor Durm Tuesday.

”He was just a wonderful man,” said Sharon Fralick. She said she met Durm out in the community a few times and he always had time to talk.

Dozens of Durm’s coworkers from inside the CJC came out to remember Durm.

”We’re just here to pay honor and tribute to Deputy Durm,” said Deputy Richard Brown, a 19-year veteran of MCSO who came down with coworkers to leave flowers.

Fralick said she hopes the flowers and the card send a message to Durm’s loved ones.

”People love them and care about them and respect them,” she said.

Being at the sheriff’s office for 38 years, Durm had a wide impact on coworkers.

”Genuine, friendly, compassionate, just an all-around great guy,” said Brown. ”He trained me once in transportation early in my career so certainly a person you could look up to.”

Tanesha Crear, the head of Adult Detention at MCSO, said Durm was a gentle giant to everyone he was around.

“He was very loving and kind and willing to go over and beyond what was asked of him as a deputy,” Crear said.

We also spoke to Durm’s wife outside the CJC Tuesday, offering her condolences. She asked for privacy at this time.

As those closest to Durm deal with his sudden death, community members want the family to know they’re behind them.

”We are so very sorry for your loss,” Fralick said.

If you would like to leave something at Durm’s memorial or pay your respects, MCSO said the memorial will be in front of the CJC until Durm’s funeral at a later date. As of Tuesday, no plans for the funeral or visitation have been announced.