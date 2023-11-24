INDIANAPOLIS – One man is facing arson charges, accused of intentionally setting fire inside a building, then watching from a distance. But it’s not his first time.

Marquis Williams was arrested Tuesday morning after witnesses said he started a fire inside a building at the Rosedale Hills apartment complex, marking the third time in four months he’s been accused of setting illegal fires.

Resident Moses Collins recalls someone sitting in the laundry room as he left for work – Marquis Williams, who neighbors say is known to sleep there.

“Later that day, I got a call from my wife saying the apartment was on fire,” Collins said.

Investigators quickly learned it wasn’t an accident. Court documents said Marquis Williams was spotted watching the building from a gas station parking lot across the street. Detectives then confiscated four lighters, matches, a metal glass break and bracket from him.

“He actually had the key to the fire extinguisher so really, he was more or less sitting back and wanting to see the fire kick up and actually see us, the whole apartment complex – catch on fire,” Collins said.

Despite a missing fire extinguisher, two residents put the flames out with water as smoke escaped the laundry room – and others were fast asleep.

“I was so worried and nervous because this whole apartment complex could’ve been burned down,” resident Felicia Lately said.

Felicia Lately heard the alarms from her room but didn’t find out what happened until later that day.

“It was scary. I’m just glad that she and the other neighbor caught it in time, they were able to subdue him and the police came and got him,” Lately said.

Marquis Williams has also been charged with setting fire to a pile of wood in front of a gas station in July. Just one month after that, he was arrested for setting fire to a liquor store – and according to the most recent court documents, “watching it from across the street just like he did during this present incident.”

Williams pleaded guilty in the August case and was placed on probation. Court documents claim Williams violated his probation multiple times.

“We all were shocked. The wife and I were shocked, and everybody was shocked,” Collins added. “Now we’re really keeping a close eye out for different ones like that.”