INDIANAPOLIS — An additional man has been arrested in relation to an east side deadly shooting at a barber shop in late September 2022.

According to court documents recently unsealed in Marion County, 20-year-old Rondale Patterson was arrested for one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and a handgun misdemeanor charge. Patterson joins 20-year-old Jamion Johnson, a man who was also arrested in relation to the incident.

According to previous reports, Johnson was charged with reckless homicide, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in relation to the incident on Sept. 30, 2022. A shooting at Champz Barber Shop led to the death of 24-year-old Kevin Stigger and wounded two others.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, Patterson and Johnson were reportedly found by police in an alleyway near the barber shop after the shooting. Officials said firearms were found in the alleyway. Patterson initially told officers that he did not have a handgun and did not shoot during the incident.

The affidavit reads that Johnson and Patterson entered the barber shop and saw a group of men enter the business armed with handguns. Johnson told police that he pulled out his handgun and shot six times toward the man “in self-defense.” Stigger, along with two others, were hit by gunfire during the reported exchange. Johnson also told officers that Patterson did not have a handgun and both handguns found by officers were his.

Officials said in the documents that Patterson reportedly “did recklessly perform an act that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person by shooting a firearm into a place where people are likely to gather, to wit: the area of a barber shop occupied by customers and employees.”