INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD was involved in a short chase on Indy’s east side early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., the pursuit ended with a crash at N. Emerson Avenue and E. 30th Street.

It’s unclear where the chase started and why, but officers on scene said the actual pursuit only lasted for one minute before the crash.

Investigators say two people were involved, a juvenile and an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. The juvenile was not hurt.