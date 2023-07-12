MUNCIE, Ind. — An Alexandria resident has officially been charged after he was allegedly involved in a shooting when he fled from police during an incident in Muncie in late June.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, filed in the Delaware County Court System on Tuesday, 19-year-old Tarron Hayden Conwell has been charged with:

Three counts of “attempted murder,” a class 1 felony;

One count of “criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon,” a class 6 felony;

One count of “resisting law enforcement w/using deadly weapon,” a class 6 felony;

One count of “possession of marijuana with prior conviction,” a class 6 felony.

According to previous reports, deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Conwell in connection with an alleged prior crime. When deputies witnessed Conwell leave a home in the 3000 block of Mock Avenue, officers attempted to take Conwell in, but Conwell then reportedly fled.

During the chase, officers claimed that Conwell pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers. Officers with the department returned fire, according to previous reports. The affidavit states that “one pursuing (the) deputy’s marked police vehicle was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and other deputies on foot were shot at also.”

The affidavit also states that during a search of Conwell’s home, they reportedly found “the presence of suspected marijuana and other firearms.”

According to previous reports, no officers were injured during the incident and Conwell was transported to a local hospital.