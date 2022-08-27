INDIANAPOLIS — Three soldiers from The Netherlands were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting outside their hotel in Downtown Indianapolis.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street. Officers found three people shot and all were taken to an area hospital.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition while the other was listed in stable condition. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been investigating the incident.

“It is not something that occurred inside the hotel,” IMPD Major Joshua Gisi said. “It was a previous altercation, we believe, at another location. We’re still working through that with all of our witnesses.”

The Dutch Ministry of Defense identified the three men as members of a special forces unit and a spokesperson for the Indiana National Guard confirmed that the soldiers were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana. The facility is used for training by the U.S. Department of Defense as well as NATO allies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Indiana National Guard spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that the soldiers were visiting Indianapolis on their day off.

“We’re working with the State Department and the White House to resolve this issue,” Rep. Andre Carson said at an anti-violence event Saturday morning.

Detectives were back at the scene Saturday afternoon canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance footage. One business owner said police had asked to review his camera in hopes of spotting a car that may have driven by at the time of the shooting.

Several panes of glass were busted out on one of the hotel’s doors. Two hotel employees said it happened during the shooting.

Those same employees said the soldiers were staying at the Hampton Inn and the rest of the group checked out today. A man in a military uniform, shown to the right, was spotted sitting in a police car outside the hotel Saturday.

“It’s kind of scary,” a hotel guest said. “I mean you really wonder if you’re gonna make it home or not.”

The downtown area was packed with people Saturday afternoon, most unaware of what had occurred outside the hotel.

The incident, which happened just a block away from Monument Circle, has some questioning their safety in the heart of downtown.

“It’s like you can’t even go out and have dinner with friends without worrying about if you’re risking your life,” the hotel guest said.

Police have no suspect information and are encouraging anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.