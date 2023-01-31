ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery.

The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works.

Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, a Level 4 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said that Long has not returned to work since the alleged incident.

Cravens stated he is requesting the Safety Board to continue to keep Long on unpaid leave until the conclusion of the criminal case.

According to court documents, Long is accused of battering his girlfriend after a night of drinking at a bar. The victim told police that after Long snapped at a friend at the bar, the victim went to Long’s home where she told the firefighter that she was ending their relationship. She then accused Long of throwing her around the house, causing her to strike her head several times.

The victim also told police that Long picked her up and threw her onto the concrete in the garage.

Court documents reveal that a friend reportedly took photos of the victim’s injuries which were presented to officers. The victim was evaluated at the hospital for injuries to her legs, back, and head.

Text messages allegedly sent to the victim by Long after the battery were also given to officers including a message that reportedly said, “Final straw I’m sure. you’re amazing person I’m sorry I ruined 3 years of your life.”

When Long was arrested, he reportedly told officers that the victim struck him “as well,” according to the court documents. Arresting officers noted that no visible redness or swelling was noticed on Long’s body, who answered the door in only his underwear with an open bottle of whiskey reportedly visible on a table.

If found guilty, Long could face between two and 12 years in prison for his Level 4 felony charge alone.