ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of firing a gun into his mother’s home is facing charges.

Damien Lee McGuire, age 25, was charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction.

Court documents state that at about 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 14, police responded to a report of shots fired on Central Avenue. An officer arrived to find one spent 9mm shell casing in the rear of a residence. The officer contacted a woman who lived in the home, who said that while she did not see him, she knew it was her son, McGuire, who shot at her home. She told police McGuire had been upset with her over money he claimed she owed him and had been threatening her, documents say.

At about 10:20 a.m. that same day, police responded to a report of more shots fired in the area and a white SUV leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Police again spoke with the woman who lives at the home.

“She stated that Damien had been harassing and threatening her all morning and stated to her that the cops aren’t going to stop him,” court records say.

She also described McGuire as “very unstable.”

The woman said she heard the shots that were fired just in front of her residence but did not see McGuire. Police also spoke with a witness, who said he was looking out his second-story window when he saw a male driving a white SUV slowly toward the home, stop, point a handgun out the driver’s-side window and fire two or three shots, per court documents.

At about 1 p.m. that day, police were called to the area of 1st Street and Madison Avenue after a woman reported a white SUV about ran her off the road. She provided officers with the SUV’s license plate number. She also told them she saw it park in the driveway of a residence in the 900 block of West Vineyard Street and the driver enter the home, documents state.

Police said they arrived at the Vineyard Street home to find a white Chevrolet Traverse with a license plate that matched what the woman told them, as well as a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. Officers made contact with McGuire and arrested him for resisting law enforcement and other charges. The Chevrolet Traverse was towed away and later searched.

Inside the SUV police found a black Glock 23, .40 caliber with an extended magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition between the driver’s seat and the center console, documents show.

“The Glock had a fully automatic switch installed on the rear of the slide, making it a machine gun,” said police in the probable cause affidavit.

Police said they also found a silver and black Smith & Wesson, 9mm handgun with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition between the front passenger seat and the center console, two spent 9mm shell casing on the front passenger-seat floorboard and a sealed package of THC gummies.

Documents state that both guns were found to be not stolen and not on file.

McGuire was arrested and booked into jail on November 21. On Monday, McGuire’s $10,000 cash bond was payed, and he was released.