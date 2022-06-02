ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man and woman are under arrest on drug charges after a traffic stop led to one of the suspects fleeing from police and resisting arrest until a state trooper used a taser to subdue him.

Justin Haynie, 37, and Rachael Ellis, 40, were arrested on Thursday at approximately 12:30 a.m. Haynie faces felony charges of escape, obstruction of justice, and possession of methamphetamine. He also was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and false informing. Ellis was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance.

According to Indiana State Police, Haynie and Ellis were pulled over for expired plates in Anderson when the trooper observed “identifiers of criminal activity” and called for a K-9. Police said the K-9 did an open-air sniff and alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle found one gram of meth and various pills suspected of being fentanyl.

Police said Haynie, who at first lied about his identity, was found to be a wanted on warrants from Marion County for drug charges. Haynie was handcuffed but ended up fleeing on foot. Police gave chase and ended up deploying a taser on Haynie before he was finally taken into custody.

Police said Haynie did not display any injuries as a result of the chase. Both were taken to Madison County Jail.