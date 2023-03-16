ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson and Muncie police teamed up to take down a suspected drug dealer accused of leading police on a chase and standoff.

The Madison County Drug Task Force was investigating Robert Arnold Jr., 45, a convicted felon who was suspected of selling firearms and possessing firearms.

A search warrant was carried out at a home on Bramble Way on March 13. Although no one was inside the residence, investigators did find firearms and drug contraband.

Arnold was found by the Muncie Police Department several hours later. He was arrested after a brief standoff and pursuit.

He has since been booked into the Delaware County Jail.