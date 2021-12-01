Anderson man arrested for child molestation, delinquency of minor

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly molesting two minors while they were under his supervision.

An 8-year-old girl told forensic interviewers that Shane Reasoner, 21, had touched her chest and genitals, both over and under her clothes. The girl said Reasoner told her if she told anyone that he would go to jail and she would have to live in Texas.

When questioned by police, Reasoner said the girl moved his hand toward her genitals while they were sitting on the couch at his apartment. He then said they moved to the bedroom and engaged in sexual activity, allegedly at her request.

Police spoke to another alleged victim who was 10 years old at the time of the suspected abuse. The girl told investigators she was at a relative’s house when Reasoner touched her chest and genitals while she was lying on a couch.

Reasoner also allegedly told her she would get in trouble if she told anyone what happened. The girl said Reasoner also offered her alcohol, and she did have wine cooler once.

Police say Reasoner said he never touched the 10-year-old but did admit to giving her Fireball liquor.

Police then found Facebook messages between Reasoner and the victim from June to September where he asked her to spend the night at least five times.

Reasoner was arrested for two counts of child molestation and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.