MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed into a woman’s apartment in Muncie early Monday morning and was later charged with drug possession after police found suspected methamphetamine on him at the jail.

According to court documents, filed Monday morning in Delaware County, 30-year-old Cameron Nardi was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Officials said around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in north Muncie on a call of a man “causing trouble.” When officers arrived, a woman said the father of her child, identified in the documents as Nardi, was in her bedroom and refused to leave.

Officers made contact with Nardi, who then pushed the bedroom door shut and prevented officers from opening the door. The documents stated that after the officer asked multiple times for Nardi to exit the room, he came out and was handcuffed.

The woman told officers that she was sleeping when Nardi entered the apartment through the second-story balcony sliding door. The documents said she told Nardi that she did not want him at the home and he did not live there.

In an interview with Nardi, the documents said he told officers he had stayed at the apartment in the past and alleged that the woman told him he could return to the residence once he “sobered up.” He said he came to the apartment and tried knocking on the door. He then climbed up the balcony and claimed that the woman allowed him to enter the apartment.

After Nardi arrived at the Delaware County Jail, officials said that they located a bag “containing a crystal-like substance” on Nardi. When the officer who took in Nardi was leaving the jail, they observed “a crystal-like substance spread along the door sill and seat” of the patrol car.