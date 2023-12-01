ANDERSON, Ind. — An 18-year-old Anderson man has been charged with felony murder, as well as other charges, in relation to a shooting in late November that killed his teen accomplice in an attempted robbery.

According to court documents, filed on Friday in Anderson, 18-year-old Donavan Harris was formally charged with:

One count of murder

One count of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony

One count of attempted armed robbery, a Level 3 felony

One count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.

Officials said that Harris and Julian Craig met a person outside a home on West 15th Street in Anderson. When the other person entered the vehicle that Harris and Craig were in, Harris attempted to rob him, saying “run that.” Craig, who was laying in the back of the vehicle, reportedly sat up and pointed the gun at the person.

A gunfight then occurred, officials said. Craig fired four rounds and the other person fired another round. The documents said that the person dropped his gun and ran away from the vehicle.

Officials said that Craig was shot in the chest and Harris brought him to the hospital. Craig was later pronounced dead. In a search of Harris’ home, officials located “at least 25 grams of a substance which was preliminarily identified to contain Fentanyl.”

In a news release from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, officials said it is a state law that a co-perpetrator of a robbery can face criminal liability for the death of a co-perpetrator “if the death occurs as a ‘mediate or immediate” result of the robbery.”

An initial hearing for Harris was scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to court documents.