Anderson man charged with murder after wife found stabbed

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of his wife, who was found stabbed to death in November of 2021, according to court documents.

Documents state that back on November 11, 58-year-old Marina Redding was found dead in her apartment by her daughter and landlord, who went to check on her after a car registered in her name was involved in a crash.

Authorities initially could not find the driver of the vehicle, but later found Marina’s husband — 58-year-old Roger Redding — hiding under a tree about 500 yards away from the crash scene of Cytheanna Road and Middleton Avenue. Roger told authorities he was alone in the vehicle, per documents. He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for injuries suffered in the crash and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender and leaving the scene of an accident.

During the course of the investigation, multiple individuals told police that Roger believed Marina was cheating on him, and a text message conversation between Roger and Marina on the night of November 10 shows that Roger accused Marina of such, to which she denied, court documents show.

Police said one neighbor claimed he heard Roger and Marina fighting in their apartment on the evening of November 10, and another said she heard what she believed to be a female screaming in the early-morning hours of November 11.

During Roger’s interview, police said he claimed to have left the apartment earlier in the day on November 10 and returned at 10 or 11 a.m. the next day to pick up the car after staying the night at another individual’s home. That individual later denied that Roger stayed with him the day prior, the day of or the day after Marina was found, according to police.

Court documents state that video footage from the property owner shows a person enter the apartment building at about 7:30 a.m. on November 11. About 5 minutes later, the video shows what appears to be that same person exit the front door of the building and jump off the front porch before getting into a parked car that matches the same car involved in the crash, documents go on to say. The vehicle then leaves in a hurry.

Roger was arrested on January 17 on a charge of murder.