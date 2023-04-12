MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 16 months since an Anderson woman was discovered bloodied in her home, a man has been found guilty of her murder.

Alexander Ortiz, 37, was convicted Tuesday during a trial in Madison County.

Ortiz was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Andrea Aguirre back on Dec. 21, 2021.

Court documents showed Aguirre’s estranged husband found her at her home, not breathing and covered in blood. A 2-year-old child was also found in the home, unharmed and wearing a shirt covered in the victim’s blood.

Aguirre’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds to her face.

Investigators learned Ortiz had recently moved into the home. One of Aguirre’s friends said Ortiz had physically assaulted her in the past, and she had wanted out of the relationship.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Ortiz last leaving the home around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021. About 19 hours later, Aguirre’s estranged husband arrived and discovered her body. No one else was seen leaving or entering the home after Ortiz and before Aguirre’s husband.

Ortiz was arrested days later at a rest stop in Massachusetts. Police said he was driving Aguirre’s car.

Along with the murder charge, Ortiz was also found guilty of fraud.