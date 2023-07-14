INDIANAPOLIS — The Anderson man who was charged with killing an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop has had four additional counts brought against him, as well as a number of amended counts, according to court documents filed in Madison County Circuit Court earlier this month.

According to the documents, filed on Wednesday, 43-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with four additional charges in relation to the July 31, 2022 incident. This comes after Boards was charged with one count of murder and two counts of resisting law enforcement, each of which are Level 6 felonies.

The new charges include:

One count of attempted obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony;

A misdemeanor drug charge;

A misdemeanor charge alleging that Boards operated a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood.

A number of Boards’ charges were also amended, according to the new documents, including:

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony;

A count of a felony firearm enhancement;

A habitual offender count;

A count for life without parole;

A count for request for death sentence.

According to previous reports, 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz was killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31, 2022. For an unknown reason at that time, officials said that a suspect, later identified as Boards, exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds. Officials claim that Boards fled the scene of the shooting in his vehicle, which was recovered later that morning.

In the new documents, Rodney J. Cummings, the prosecuting attorney for the 50th Indiana Judicial Circuit Court, claims that Boards “intentionally attempted to alter, damage or remove any record document or thing” related to the case. The documents specify that this was related to a song authored by Boards “with the intent to prevent it from being produced or used as evidence in a legal proceeding or criminal investigation in Madison County.”

The other counts included in the document claim that Boards possessed cocaine and marijuana during the July 31 incident, as well as a claim that Boards had delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or delta-9 carboxy tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH) or benzoylecgonine (cocaine metabolite) in his blood during the incident.

In the amended information for the various counts included in the documents, Cummings claims that Boards possessed a gun after having previously been convicted and sentenced for battery by means of a deadly weapon in 1999. The documents also allege that Boards knowingly used the gun in the commission of a felony, by shooting Shahnavaz.

Cummings also presents the argument in the documents that Boards is also a habitual offender, because he had “accumulated at least two prior unrelated felonies,” one of which was not a Level 6 or Class D felony. This includes the following offenses:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2001;

Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug in 2001;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2006;

Criminal recklessness in 2006;

Resisting law enforcement in 2006;

Carrying a handgun without a license in 2006;

Possession of a controlled substance in 2006.

The documents also stress that Boards should be sentenced to life without parole and are requesting a death sentence in this particular case.

Officials said a pretrial conference for Boards is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Documents also state that a jury trial is scheduled in this case for January 2025.