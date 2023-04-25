ANDERSON, Ind. — A police chase in Anderson has led to the arrest of a juvenile and the discovery of 67 grams of fentanyl pills along with a loaded semi-automatic rifle and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

One suspect remains at large.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper pulled over a black Dodge Charger in the area of Forkner Street and 13th Street in Anderson at 10:13 p.m. on Monday due to spotting an expired license plate on the vehicle.

Police said soon after pulling over, the driver of the Dodge Charger jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot without even putting the Charger in park. A juvenile passenger then reportedly climbed into the driver’s seat and fled from police in the Charger.

Guns and fentanyl pills found in the Charger/Indiana State Police

Police said the juvenile drove the Charger into an apartment complex and bailed from the vehicle after coming to a dead end. The trooper, along with officers with the Anderson Police Department, were able to take the fleeing juvenile into custody.

The original driver who fled from the Charger remains at large, according to state police.

Police said a search of the Charger unveiled the fentanyl pills along with the loaded 5.56 caliber rifle with a 45 round magazine and a loaded .380 pistol.