Anderson police chief retires after 23 years with department

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson’s police chief Jake Brown has announced his retirement after 23 years with the department.

In a press release, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Brown sent an email to all police employees thanking those he served with. He stated, “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the community in this important position of trust. It has been my honor to have the opportunity to serve as Assistant Chief of Police and later as your Chief of Police. I thank Mayor Broderick for that privilege.” He added that he “will be forever grateful for your hard work and commitment to each other and the citizens of Anderson.”

The mayor praised Brown for his accomplishments as chief and for his service during his tenure.

“Chief Brown has done an extraordinary job in working with our department during difficult times. I will miss his steady hand and thoughtful insight,” stated Mayor Broderick Jr.

Broderick noted that those accomplishments included:

Ensured the departments equipment is among the best in the state

Provided new and safe police vehicles for officer’s use, including annual purchases to replace aging vehicles and the recent purchase of 20 vehicles expected for delivery in 2022

Modified take-home policy to allow all police officers residing in the county to have a take-home vehicle

Assigned an individual vehicle for officers, eliminating the old “pool car” program used in the past

Acquired and deployed new body-worn cameras and in-car cameras that promote officer safety and aid in the collection of evidence, while also instilling confidence in the public

Issued new, consistent, professional uniforms for all patrol officers

New computers for all officers

Revised and updated the department’s general orders

Secured APD to be a satellite training center and host of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which allowed the department to continue to hire new officers during the pandemic

Assisted the administration in the adoption and implementation of policies that have sought to keep the APD workforce safe

Adopted of a new four-year contract which will serve to benefit both the FOP membership and the city

Mayor Broderick Jr. announced he selected APD Assistant Chief of Police Michel Lee to serve as the new chief of police.

Anderson Assistant Chief of Police Michel Lee (Photo By Anderson Police Department)

“Mike Lee has been with our department since 1994 and will bring to his new position substantial experience,” said the mayor. “He has served as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT team leader, and assistant chief over the uniform division two separate times during his career. Mike has also served as FOP president.

“Mike is well suited to assume this role and to continue our ongoing professional delivery of police

service to our community. Mike is well respected and has been the recipient of several awards throughout his law enforcement career, including two combat crosses, the distinguished service award and two meritorious service awards.”