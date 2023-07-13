ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for another person of interest in relation to a recent deadly shooting that occurred in late June.

According to an update from the Anderson Police Department, officers are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Demarcus S. Davis and 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr. This is in relation to the June 27 death of 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates.

According to previous reports, Anderson Police responded to a home on West 13th Street on June 27 to investigate the death of Kates. Officials said at the time that the criminal investigations division of the department collected evidence and spoke with multiple witnesses.

Officials said that no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting. The release said that the Madison County Coroner is expected to determine the official cause of death Thursday through an autopsy.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Davis and Rodriguez, they are asked to call 911, contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or report an anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477.

“Rodriguez and Davis are considered armed and dangerous and have several unrelated active felony warrants,” the release said.

Officials said that the incident continues to be under investigation.