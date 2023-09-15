ANDERSON, Ind. — Officials with the Anderson Police Department responded to a man found dead at a park in north Anderson on Friday.

According to a news release from the department, the 33-year-old man, not identified by the department, was found unresponsive in a pavilion at Shadyside Park on Friday. Officers and medics responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigation was turned over to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death in the coming days.

The case remains under investigation, according to the release. The identity of the man is expected to be released once “proper notifications can be made.”