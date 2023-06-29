ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting investigation Thursday.

Police say they are looking for 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez, Jr.

Anderson police responded to West 13th Street on Tuesday to investigate the death of 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates. The Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene and were able to collect evidence and speak with multiple witnesses.

The Madison County Coroner will determine the official cause of death later Thursday during an autopsy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing but they are searching for Rodriguez as a person of interest concerning Kates’ death. He is considered armed and dangerous and has several unrelated, active felony warrants.

If anyone has information as to where Rodriguez is they should call 911 or detectives at (765) 648-6723. You can also report an anonymous tip to crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.