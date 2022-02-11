Armed robbery suspect (Photo Provided By Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are asking for the public’s help finding the armed man who robbed a gas station Friday morning.

The Anderson Police Department said the robbery took place at about 5:15 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 3803 S. Scatterfield Road, near the intersection of 38th St. and S. Scatterfield Rd.

Investigators believe a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the store with cash and fled west on 38th St., police said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s wearing a black hooded coat, red sweatpants and a blue surgical mask over his face.

Anyone with information should contact Anderson-Madison County Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.