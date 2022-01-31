Anderson police seek help finding Dollar General robbery suspect

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning.

At about 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General at 2450 Columbus Ave. in response to the robbery.

The Anderson Police Department said a Black male wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing entered the store with a handgun, made off with cash and fled southbound.

Anyone with information about this incident should call APD detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.

