Anderson woman found dead with gunshot wound; homicide investigation underway

Indianapolis Area Crime

Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman was found dead in her bedroom with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Andrea Aguirre, age 37, was found by a family member who went to check on her and her children after they were unable to contact her.

Police said Aguirre’s children were found unharmed and are currently with family.

An investigation into Aguirre’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call detective Josh Senseney with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6757.

