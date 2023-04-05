INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

Around 4:30 in the morning, police were called to a Speedway gas station on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the victim died after being taken to the hospital.

“It’s very unfortunate, it’s disheartening,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Still, officer Burris praised a Good Samaritan who drove the victim to the Speedway, then stayed on scene and tried to help the investigation.

“IMPD would like to thank that community member who took it upon themselves to assist their victim in a time of need,” said Burris. “I can’t stress enough, thank you to that good Samaritan for stepping in when someone needed it the most.”

While it’s still not clear what led to the killing, police later learned the shooting took place on Mount Vernon Court, which is part of the troubled Towne and Terrace complex near 42nd and Post.

The death marks the second homicide at that complex this year after another man was found shot to death in February.

At that time IMPD insisted they have worked to combat violence at the complex.

“I know that our east district officers try to canvass this area,” said IMPD officer William Young in February.

“Since the beginning of the year we’ve seen a drastic decline in the crime that has occurred in Towne & Terrace,” said IMPD major Michael Leepper.

Still, over the last five years, IMPD has now investigated at least a dozen homicides at Towne and Terrace.

The city still owns more than a hundred units inside on the property, many of which have long been boarded up and abandoned.

After a long standing lawsuit was finally settled, companies submitted bids to demolish one building last month.

A city spokesperson sent along the following information about steps being taken to make the property safer:

This October, DMD conducted door-to-door outreach for a community census event with the Marion County Public Health Department, Department of Business and Neighborhood Services (DBNS), and IMPD.

Since 2011, DMD has spent over $300,000 on maintenance at T&T like mowing, boarding, and clearing illegal dumping. In addition to property maintenance, the City will continue to dedicate resources to ensure vacant properties are boarded, secured, or demolished.

As part of day-to-day operation, IMPD’s East District continues to patrol the neighborhood during every shift.

This fall, the City’s Operation Night Light program installed four new LED streetlights along Brentwood Drive.

DMD participated in its first HOA board meeting as voting members since the legal settlement with the HOA in January 2023.

As of April 2023, DMD has coordinated efforts with AES and IMPD for the planned installation of additional surveillance cameras at T&T Properties.

DBNS plans to demolish a vacant building owned by the City on Essex Court in Spring 2023.

An additional info session for residents and property owners of T&T is anticipated for Spring 2023.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.