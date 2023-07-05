MUNCIE, Ind. – The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction against a Muncie man who stabbed his neighbor to death.

A jury convicted Chase Adams, now 27, of murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief after an April 2022 trial. Adams had been charged in connection with the October 2020 stabbing death of his neighbor, 49-year-old Rex Morrison.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Hackley Street just after midnight on Oct. 4, 2020. Officers found Morrison “bleeding profusely” from the back of his head and upper back after suffering three stab wounds from a kitchen knife wielded by Adams. He died from his injuries.

The two had been feuding, with Adams slashing tires on Morrison’s vehicle with the same knife he’d use to stab his neighbor. Adams told police Morrison and another man used a baseball bat to smash the windows of a Dodge Durango in retaliation.

After that, Adams returned to Morrison’s property to slash more tires, resulting in the fatal confrontation. Adams said Morrison came at him with a baseball bat and claimed he stabbed his neighbor in self-defense.

He washed the blood off the knife and drove to New Castle, where he hid the weapon in his mother’s chimney. That act led to the obstruction of justice charge.

Adams appealed the murder conviction, claiming the jury received improper instructions regarding self-defense. He also claimed prosecutors produced “insufficient evidence” to support the conclusion that he’d knowingly killed Morrison.

In a 3-0 decision released on June 30, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Adams’ murder conviction.

The court said the deadly confrontation between Adams and Morrison could’ve been avoided.

“If Adams had not entered [his neighbor’s] property to slash Morrison’s tires, the final—and fatal—confrontation between Adams and Morrison would not have occurred,” wrote Judge Cale Bradford in his decision.

“Evidence that Adams stabbed Morrison three times in the head and back with a deadly weapon is sufficient to sustain a finding that he knowingly killed him,” Bradford added, affirming the decision of the trial court.

In November, a judge sentenced Adams to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’s currently incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility, according to IDOC records.